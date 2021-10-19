Dubai: England captain Eoin Morgan minced no words and gave a straightforward answer when asked about his own batting form ahead of the big challenge that gets underway in the Super 12s stage of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Morgan’s woeful batting form has raised a question mark over his place in England’s playing XI. In a major confession, the England skipper stated that he would drop himself if he believed that his team stood a better chance of winning the T20 World Cup without him.

The 35-year-old Morgan had led England to their maiden 50-over World Cup title (2019) and the final of the previous T20 World Cup (2016). In England’s first warm-up match in T20 World Cup 2021 against India, Jos Buttler replaced Morgan as England’s captain. “It’s always something I’ve said — it’s always an option,” Morgan quoted as saying in a report by ESPNcricinfo on Tuesday. “I’m not going to stand in the way of a team winning the World Cup. I’ve been short of runs but my captaincy has been pretty good, as it goes. So, yes is the answer.”

“I’ve always managed to compartmentalize both and treat them as two different challenges. Obviously not being a bowler and getting a bit older and not contributing in the field, I’ve loved the role of being a captain – two bites at the cherry when it comes to impact on the game,” he added.

Morgan’s form with the bat has been the topic of debate as he managed to score only 133 at an average of 11.08 in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL). Although, despite his poor form – Morgan led Kolkata Knight Riders to IPL 2021’s final which they lost to MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings.

“As regards my batting I guess I wouldn’t be standing here if I hadn’t come out of every bad run of form that I’ve ever had. And being the nature of T20 cricket and where I bat it means I always have to take my higher-risk options and I’ve come to terms with that.

“It’s just something you deal with, it’s the nature of the job, so I am going to continue to take those risks if the team dictates that they need them. If they don’t, I won’t,” the Irishman said.

In 40 T20 matches in 2021, he has scored only 499 runs at an average of 16.63 with the highest of 47 not out. Morgan said that he has contributed a lot as a captain.

Morgan also suggested that the slightly expanded Super 12s format would give the best teams a greater chance, by lessening any “banana skin potential” before finding their stride.

“I think with the new format and the larger group as your first challenge throughout the tournament, I suppose you don’t have to be coming into the tournament as you think you might do in previous years, when one game might cost you qualifying,” Morgan concluded.