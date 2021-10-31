New Delhi: A tournament where India started off as favourites are now in danger of getting knocked out after their first two matches in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2021. First, a crushing 1o-wicket defeat against arch-rivals Pakistan followed by an 8-wicket loss against India’s nemesis New Zealand have derailed the Men in Blue’s campaign in the ongoing World T20 held in UAE and Oman.

While losing the toss can be one of the reasons for India’s defeat on a sluggish Dubai wicket but the pitch didn’t play that bad to be restricted to a paltry score of 110 for 7 in 20 overs. A collective failure of the batting unit is definitely one of the areas responsible for India to find itself in a situation where now they have to depend on other results to entertain any hopes of getting into the knockout stages of the T20 World Cup.

Possible Scenarios for India to qualify for the semis of the T20 World Cup 2021

India has to win all their remaining matches in the tournament. They play next against Afghanistan followed by Scotland and Namibia.

India will have to ensure that they win by a big margin since their net run-rate has a got real beating after losing both their matches against Pakistan and New Zealand pretty badly.

Afghanistan has to win against New Zealand to ensure all teams are tied on six points. The team with the best run rate will go through to the next phase of the tournament.

This is the most likely scenario and while anything can happen in cricket, it is highly unlikely that New Zealand will lose both their matches against Namibia and Scotland and win against Afghanistan. Then that will leave them with 4 points in the group and if India go on to win all their remaining matches then they will find themselves in second place with 6 points and Afghanistan will end the group with 4 points with a loss against the former champions and New Zealand.