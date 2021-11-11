<strong>Abu Dhabi:</strong> A knockout match that was slowly slipping away from the Blackcaps saw an unbelievable turnaround with New Zealand opener Daryl Mitchell coming to the party by playing a match-defining inning against England in the T20 World Cup semi-final, the tales of which he would be proud to tell his grandkids. <p></p> <p></p>Mitchell anchored the innings beautifully as the Blackcaps found themselves in a spot of bother after losing Martin Guptill and captain Kane Williamson in quick succession with not much on the board in a run-chase where the Kiwis were behind the ball game for most of their inning. <p></p> <p></p>The 30-year-old Player of the Match blazed his way to an unbeaten 47-ball 72 to play a pivotal role in the five-wicket victory that seemed unlikely before a flurry of sixes from James Neesham and the opener himself brought the equation down to 20 in the last two overs. <p></p> <p></p>Mitchell, though, finished the job with an over to spare with two sixes and a four in the penultimate over. <p></p> <p></p>"It was a bit of a whirl at the end there. I couldn't remember what was going on, but I'm happy I got the job done," Mitchell said at the presentation ceremony. <p></p> <p></p>"It was a challenging surface, with the new ball, and it was two-paced. The way (Devon) Conway set the platform and Neesh hit a few out of the ground was amazing. We knew one or two good overs would do it, and we got the momentum back thanks to Neesham's hitting. <p></p> <p></p>"With what's going on around the world right now, it's amazing that my old man (his father) travelled halfway around the world to watch me play, so this is a proud moment." <p></p> <p></p>In the game, Conway made an invaluable 46, and alongside Mitchell, played a part in keeping the Kiwis in the game. <p></p> <p></p><strong>(With PTI Inputs)</strong>