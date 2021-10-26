<strong>Dubai:</strong> In what would come as a big setback for South Africa ahead of their game versus Windies on Tuesday, wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock has made himself unavailable for the Super 12 game. This would be a major setback also because earlier in the year - when the two sides met - de Kock was the leading run-getter with 255 runs with no other player from either side even reaching 180. <p></p> <p></p>"I think that would be the one I would highlight and like to show a better batting display. Quinny is out and Reeza is in. He (de Kock) has made himself unavailable for personal reasons," South Africa captain Temba Bavuma said at the toss. <p></p> <p></p>Reeza Hendricks comes in place of de Kock. The pressure would be on Hendricks as he may not have been mentally prepared for the opportunity. <p></p> <p></p><b>Teams:</b> <p></p><b>West Indies</b> (Playing XI): Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(w), Kieron Pollard(c), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh, Ravi Rampaul <p></p><b></b> <p></p> <p></p><b>South Africa</b> (Playing XI): Temba Bavuma(c), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi