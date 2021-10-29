Sharjah: West Indies bowling attack successfully defended 143 to edge Bangladesh by three runs, recording their first win of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in a Group 1 match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium here on Friday.

After West Indies rode on some lusty hitting by Nicholas Pooran (40) and Roston Chase (39) to put together 142/7, which looked like a par score for this track, Bangladesh were restricted to 139/5 in 20 overs thanks to some disciplined bowing by the winners.

Chasing 143, Bangladesh lost both openers Shakib Al Hasan and Mohammad Naim in successive overs of the power-play. While Shakib, opening for the first time in T20Is, chipped to mid-on after a leading-edge off Andre Russell, Naim chopped on to his stumps off Jason Holder.

Soumya Sarkar and Litton Das stitched a stand of 31 runs for the third wicket. But Akeal Hosein forced a leading-edge off Sarkar, pouched by a diving Chris Gayle at short third man. Mushfiqur Rahim fell cheaply, bringing out the scoop against Ravi Rampaul but missed the slower delivery, which hit the stumps.

Das along with Mahmudullah kept the scoreboard ticking to bring the equation to 30 runs off the last three overs. Dwayne Bravo was hit for a six by Mahmudullah in the 19th over but took out Das, holing out to long-on, on the final ball of the over. Andre Russell defended 13 in the final over, nailing his yorkers despite misfields and dropped catch to keep West Indies alive in the tournament.

Brief scores: West Indies 142/7 in 20 overs (Nicholas Pooran 40, Roston Chase 39, Shoriful Islam 2/20, Mahedi Hasan 2/27) against Bangladesh 139/5 in 20 overs (Litton Das 44, Mahmudullah 31 not out, Jason Holder 1/22, Akeal Hosein 1/24) by three runs