<strong>Sharjah:</strong> West Indies bowling attack successfully defended 143 to edge Bangladesh by three runs, recording their first win of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in a Group 1 match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium here on Friday. <p></p> <p></p>After West Indies rode on some lusty hitting by Nicholas Pooran (40) and Roston Chase (39) to put together 142/7, which looked like a par score for this track, Bangladesh were restricted to 139/5 in 20 overs thanks to some disciplined bowing by the winners. <p></p> <p></p>Chasing 143, Bangladesh lost both openers Shakib Al Hasan and Mohammad Naim in successive overs of the power-play. While Shakib, opening for the first time in T20Is, chipped to mid-on after a leading-edge off Andre Russell, Naim chopped on to his stumps off Jason Holder. <p></p> <p></p>Soumya Sarkar and Litton Das stitched a stand of 31 runs for the third wicket. But Akeal Hosein forced a leading-edge off Sarkar, pouched by a diving Chris Gayle at short third man. Mushfiqur Rahim fell cheaply, bringing out the scoop against Ravi Rampaul but missed the slower delivery, which hit the stumps. <p></p> <p></p>Das along with Mahmudullah kept the scoreboard ticking to bring the equation to 30 runs off the last three overs. Dwayne Bravo was hit for a six by Mahmudullah in the 19th over but took out Das, holing out to long-on, on the final ball of the over. Andre Russell defended 13 in the final over, nailing his yorkers despite misfields and dropped catch to keep West Indies alive in the tournament. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Brief scores:</strong> West Indies 142/7 in 20 overs (Nicholas Pooran 40, Roston Chase 39, Shoriful Islam 2/20, Mahedi Hasan 2/27) against Bangladesh 139/5 in 20 overs (Litton Das 44, Mahmudullah 31 not out, Jason Holder 1/22, Akeal Hosein 1/24) by three runs