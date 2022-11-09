T20 World Cup 2022: Adelaide Hit By Massive Thunderstorm Ahead Of IND vs ENG Semifinal

<strong>Adelaide:</strong> India is set to take on England in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup in Adelaide. It is a massive opportunity for India to end their trophy drought, having won the last ICC trophy in 2013. Meanwhile, the weather in Adelaide is not very good ahead of the blockbuster encounter as the city has been hit by a massive storm. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Thunderstorm in Adelaide. Hopefully the weather doesn't play spoilsport tomorrow <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvsENG?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvsENG</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/T20Iworldcup2022?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#T20Iworldcup2022</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/BCCI?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BCCI</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/englandcricket?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@englandcricket</a> <a href="https://t.co/HFiQXQ7gxh">pic.twitter.com/HFiQXQ7gxh</a></p> <p></p> Sajal K Patra (@saj_sajal) <a href="https://twitter.com/saj_sajal/status/1590285973665251329?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 9, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>