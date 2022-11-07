Adelaide: The defending champions and host Australia’s T20 World Cup 2022 campaign came to an end in the group 12 stage as they failed to qualify for the semi-finals despite having 7 points. Aussies had a negative run rate which allowed England to grab the number 2 spot in Group 1.

The Aussies 89 run loss to Kane Williamson’s New Zealand in the super 12 opener was one of the biggest reasons behind this backfall. However, they also failed to get a sweeping victory over Ireland and Afghanistan, resulting in a negative run rate.

The Aaron Finch-led side is now facing lots of backlash from former Aussie cricketers, who are blaming their underwhelming approach as the main reason behind the failed World Cup defense. From World Cup-winning captain Michael Clarke to former Aussie legends like Simon O’Donnell have questioned the choices and spirit of the Australian team.

“The frustrating thing for me is – I think they missed a trick against Ireland … and then against Afghanistan, I don’t know what I was watching,” Clarke said on the Big Sports Breakfast.

“It felt like they were doing everything they could just to beat Afghanistan. I know you can never just wipe the floor with a team and have that attitude but they had to. They had to walk out there against Afghanistan and say, ‘we’re going to make 200 and bowl you out for 100’ but they just didn’t have that aggressiveness, they didn’t have that fire in the belly, even in the field they looked a bit sluggish in the field,” Clarke added.

Former English skipper Michael Vaughan while talking to Cricbuzz Live said “Australian sides of old certainly would’ve got 140, 150 against New Zealand and then would have blown Ireland away for 80 or 90 (runs). They would’ve been ruthless.”