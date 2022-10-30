Brisbane: Bangladesh defeated Zimbabwe in a final-ball thriller despite one of the shocking twists in this T20 World Cup. Both teams returned to their dugouts and were shaking hands with each other until the Third Umpire declared the final ball of the match as no ball and called everyone back on the field. However, it didn’t change the result much and BAN won the match by 3 runs.

Shakib Al Hasan-led squad has given their Asian neighbors a ray of sunlight by winning the match and has kept Pakistan’s hopes alive to reach the semi-finals of T20 World Cup 2022. Pakistan is in a spot of bother after losing their first two matches but Zimbabwe’s loss against Bangladesh has provided them with some hope.

Pakistan would be hoping that India manages to get a win over South Africa, Bangladesh, and Zimbabwe in their remaining matches. If anyone manages to get more than 6 points in Group 2 that will automatically throw Pakistan out of the tournament.

The Babar Azam-led side has another task of winning all three remaining matches with a huge margin as they are a bit low on the net run rate department. India is in a strong position and would still qualify even after losing two of the remaining three matches.

However, Bangladesh’s victory has provided Pakistan another day to fight for the semi-finals and they need to win all their remaining matches.

Remaining Group 2 Fixtures

Sunday 30 October: India v South Africa, Optus Stadium, Perth

Wednesday 02 November: Zimbabwe v Netherlands, Adelaide Oval

Wednesday 02 November: India v Bangladesh, Adelaide Oval

Thursday 03 November: Pakistan v South Africa, SCG, Sydney

Sunday 06 November: South Africa v Netherlands, Adelaide Oval

Sunday 06 November: Pakistan v Bangladesh, Adelaide Oval

Sunday 06 November: Zimbabwe v India, MCG, Melbourne