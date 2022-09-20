New Delhi: New Zealand has finally announced their 15-member squad for T20 World Cup down under after failing to make the ICC deadline earlier. The good news for the Kiwi side is that their ace bowler Trent Boult and Marquee all-rounder Jimmy Neesham are still gonna be part of their World Cup squad after recently declining the central contract from the New Zealand board.

The last year’s runner-ups are gonna enter this year’s World Cup with the same squad but with just three changes. Lockie Ferguson, Michael Bracewell, and Finn Allen replace Kyle Jamieson, Todd Astle, and Tim Seifert respectively.

Finn Allen and Michael Bracewell would be playing their first senior World Cup as the two youngsters finally found a spot in the World Cup squad. Martin Guptill on the other hand would be making an appearance in his 7th T20I World Cup.

He would surpass his former teammates Ross Taylor and Nathan McCullum who have appeared in 6 different T20 World Cups, Guptill would join the league with the likes of Dwayne Bravo, Chris Gayle, Mohammad Mahmudullah, and Mushfiqur Rahim. While Rohit Sharma and Shakib-Al-Hasan would appear in the T20 World Cup a record number of eight times.

The Kiwi squad appears to be a balanced side as always and would be a challenging side to compete against as always.

Squad: Kane Williamson (c), Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill, Lachlan Ferguson, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Trent Boult, Finn Allen.