T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs NED, Sydney: Star India batter Suryakumar Yadav was adjudged the Player of the Match for his quick-fire 51 off 25 balls against Netherlands at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday as Rohit-Sharma-led team went on to register yet another convincing 56-run win in their second match of the tournament. Talking about his knock, Surya said that he was trying to express himself and played according to the situation which demanded quick runs.

“I was just trying to express myself when I went in to bat. The situation was very simple, I just had to up the tempo at that time. I took one ball today (to get going), but the message was loud and clear,” said Suryakumar.

India got off to a slow start after opener KL Rahul once again was dismissed cheaply but Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli more than made up for the slow start India got in the powerplay.

“We had to get about 8-10 an over and get a total which our bowlers could defend easily. Very happy with the way things went,” the 32-year-old added.

The India captain made way for Suryakumar after a well-made fifty and along with Kohli, both the Indian batters added 95* off 48 that helped India reach 179 at the end of 20 overs.

“Really enjoying batting with him (Kohli), the thoughts are very clear when we both are batting. If I get few boundaries earlier then our partnership needs to be stretched and that’s what we are doing.” Surya added further.