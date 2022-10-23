India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2022, MCG: Virat Kohli came up with the innings of his life to bail India out of trouble and help his team win an incredible game of cricket against Pakistan in their opening encounter in the Group B match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday. Opting to field first, India bowled well to restrict Pakistan to 159 for 8 but struck with the ball early to dent India’s chase as Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav and Axar Patel – all went early.

Kohli kept India in the hunt and his 53-ball 82 at the end turned out to be enough for India to get over the line. As soon as the match got over, India captain Rohit Sharma came running in from the dugout and took Kohli on his shoulders for his incredible knock.

Picture of the Day: Rohit Sharma taking Virat Kohli in his shoulders. pic.twitter.com/XU66FTvM9b Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 23, 2022

‘I was in the dressing room. I don’t have any words left… We were in no position to win this. It is Virat’s best knock playing for India.” Rohit said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

“It’s a surreal atmosphere, I have no words, no idea how that happened. I am really lost for words. Hardik believed we can do it, if we stayed till the end. When Shaheen bowled from the pavilion end, that’s when we decided to take him down. Haris is their prime bowler, and I hit those two sixes. The calculation was simple,” said Kohli while talking about his knock.

“Our bowlers bowled really well. All credit to Kohli and Pandya,” said Pakistan captain Babar Azam after Pakistan’s 4-wicket loss to India.