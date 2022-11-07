T20 World Cup 2022: India vs Pakistan Final Clear Winner As AB de Villiers Picks His Contender

New Delhi: Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers picked India and Pakistan as the two teams who are likely to play the final of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the MCG on Sunday, November 13, 2022. Although he didn’t rule out the prospect of England and New Zealand making it through to the final, the 38-year-old picked the two sub-continental giants to fight it out for the world title in the shortest format of the game.

“Fantasy final indeed! So far 70% have voted Yes, but I’m sure NZ and ENG will have something to say about that. Both teams have amazing line-ups and are in good form. Gonna be two epic semi final clashes. My vote goes for an Ind/Pak final too, would be a mouth watering encounter,” the former South African captain wrote on Twitter.

De Villiers had put on a Twitter pole and so far more than 351,547 people have voted with 76 per cent of users voting in favour of an India vs Pakistan final, including the South African legend. You can cast your vote as well below.

Pakistan/India final? AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) November 7, 2022

The first semi-final will be played between New Zealand and Pakistan on Wednesday, 10 November, 2022 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) followed by the second the semi-final between India and England on Thursday, 11 November, 2022 at the Adelaide Oval.