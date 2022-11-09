T20 World Cup 2022: List Of Winners Since 2007

<strong>New Delhi:</strong> With Pakistan sealing their spot in the final of the <strong>T20 World Cup 2022</strong> after defeating New Zealand in the semi-final at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), it will now come down to the second semi-final to be played between <strong>India and England</strong> at the Adelaide Oval - that will decide who will join Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday. <p></p> <p></p>While we wait for the winner of the second semi-final to be decided between India and England, here is a look at the past winners of the T20 World Cup. <p></p><h1>List Of T20 World Cup Winners:</h1> <p></p><strong>T20 World Cup 2007: India - Captain MS Dhoni</strong> <p></p> <p></p><strong>T20 World Cup 2009: Pakistan - Younis Khan</strong> <p></p> <p></p><strong>T20 World Cup 2010: England - Paul Collingwood</strong> <p></p> <p></p><strong>T20 World Cup 2012: West Indies - Darren Sammy</strong> <p></p> <p></p><strong>T20 World Cup 2014: Sri Lanka - Lasith Malinga</strong> <p></p> <p></p><strong>T20 World Cup 2016: West Indies - Darren Sammy</strong> <p></p> <p></p><strong>T20 World Cup 2021: Australia - Aaron Finch</strong>