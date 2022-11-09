T20 World Cup 2022: List Of Winners Since 2007

New Delhi: With Pakistan sealing their spot in the final of the T20 World Cup 2022 after defeating New Zealand in the semi-final at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), it will now come down to the second semi-final to be played between India and England at the Adelaide Oval – that will decide who will join Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday.

While we wait for the winner of the second semi-final to be decided between India and England, here is a look at the past winners of the T20 World Cup.

List Of T20 World Cup Winners:

T20 World Cup 2007: India – Captain MS Dhoni

T20 World Cup 2009: Pakistan – Younis Khan

T20 World Cup 2010: England – Paul Collingwood

T20 World Cup 2012: West Indies – Darren Sammy

T20 World Cup 2014: Sri Lanka – Lasith Malinga

T20 World Cup 2016: West Indies – Darren Sammy

T20 World Cup 2021: Australia – Aaron Finch