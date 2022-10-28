Melbourne: Rain once again spoiled the game for teams and fans across the world as both matches that were supposed to be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday, October 28 were abandoned due to rain. The first match of the day was supposed to be played between Afghanistan and Ireland which was called off due to the rain. Then the clash between the oldest cricket rival faced the same result as rain forced Australia and England to settle with one point each.

New Zealand is still sitting at the top of the Group 1 with 3 points and England is currently on the second position in Group 1. Four teams including New Zealand, England, Ireland and Australia have 3 points each in the group 1. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan has secured 2 points each. Aussies are currently on the fourth spot and above them are Ireland.

However, except NZ and SL everyone has already played three matches each. The 2021 runner-ups New Zealand would take on the current Asian Champions on October 29. The winner of this clash would secure the top position from the fifth in the group 1. New Zealand has a strong advantage in the net run rate and can maintain the second position even after losing the match.

Sri Lanka here has a huge opportunity to top the table and put teams like England and Australia in deep trouble. If the Lankan Lions manages to get a victory over New Zealand, the English side would fall on to the third position and the host Aussies would fall to the fifth position.

In the Group 2 every team has played 2 matches each. India sits at top after winning both their matches. South Africa has secured the second spot with 3 points. Zimbabwe has jumped to the third position after beating Pakistan in a thriller.

Meanwhile, Pakistan and Netherlands are the only super 12 teams with zero points. Zimbabwe in the group 2 has more chance to qualify for the semi-finals than Pakistan.