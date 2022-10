T20 World Cup 2022: Rizwan Escapes Virat Kohli But Finds Bhuvneshwar Kumar On Next Ball

Melbourne: Pakistan is in a really tough spot as they lose both their openers inside the first four overs itself. Arshdeep Singh dismissed both Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammad Rizwan. Rizwan chipped the fifth ball of the fourth over but it lands a little short from Virat Kohli. However, on the very next ball, he found Bhuvneshwar Kumar as he pulls a short ball.