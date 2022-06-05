T20 World Cup 2022: Shoaib Akhtar Picks Favourites For IND vs PAK Melbourne Clash

An India-Pakistan clash is the cream of any ICC event. The two arch-rivals are often clubbed together in ICC tournaments to spice up the event. The two teams last played in T20 World Cup 2021, where Pakistan managed to fetch an elite win, their first in World Cups against India. Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets to end their long stretched losing streak.

The two Asian giants are set to clash in an iconic battle at the 1,00,000 plus seater Melbourne Cricket Ground in T20 World Cup 2022 on October 23. Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar recently spoke about the hype surrounding the match and said that Pakistan will be under pressure at Melbourne as most of the crowd will be cheering for team India.

“The wicket at the MCG plays kicks through at night. Bowling second would be ideal for Pakistan to win the match against India. There will be a crowd of 100,000, out of which 70,000 will be supporting India so, the pressure will be on Pakistan,” he said in an interview on Sportskeeda Cricket.

Akhtar opined that India will have a good chance of beating Pakistan if they select a right team, adding that it won’t be a cakewalk for Pakistan this time around.

“India cannot go about and select a random team against Pakistan without defining their roles. I think, the management should select the team carefully and I fully believe it will be a solid team. It won’t be a walkover for Pakistan this time around,” Akhtar added.

“If India pick the right squad for the tournament, then they have a very good chance of beating Pakistan. They are absolutely even teams at the moment, so it is very difficult to predict a result,” he added.