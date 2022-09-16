New Delhi: Sri Lnka announced their 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup set to take place in Australia. The New Asian Champions would be led by Dasun Shanaka as they try to take forward their winning momentum into the big tournament.

They were also among the teams who missed out the deadline for their squad announcement with New Zealand. The Kiwis are yet to announce their squad and they have requested some extra time from ICC.

The Lankan Lions are currently in trouble as their two crucial bowlers, Dushmantha Chameera and Lahiru Kumara might miss out and would only be allowed to be part of the squad once they clear the fitness test.

The Former Sri Lankan skipper Dinesh Chandimal is also one of the names in consideration and was put in the list of stand-by players alongside Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrema, Binura Fernando and Nuwanidu Fernando

Sri Lanka’s performance in Asia Cup 2022 was truly remarkable and they were able outshine teams like India, Pakistan and Afghanistan in spite of being a really huge underdog.

Lankan Lions would be lookin forward to take this momentum alongside the confidence to Australia and once again try to write another underdog story. However, the fitness issue around Lahiru Kumara and Dushmantha Chameera is still a subject to worry for the team.

Sri Lanka World Cup 2022 Squad: Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (Wicket Keeper), Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (Wicket Keeper), Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Promod Madushan, Dushmantha Chameera (Subject to fitness), Lahiru Kumara (Subject to fitness)

World Cup 2022 Stand by Players: Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrema, Dinesh Chandimal, Binura Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando