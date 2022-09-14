New Delhi: The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 is right around the corner and teams have started raising curtains over their World Cup jerseys. This invites a really exciting build-up to the world cup for the fans. The Australian Cricket Team and England Cricket Team have already made the big reveal on their jerseys and now Team India is all set to unveil their new kit.

MPL is the official kit partner of BCCI and recently posted a clip to create buzz among fans for the jersey reveal. Indian stars like Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Shreyas Iyer are featured in the video as they asked fans to be a part of this big moment.

Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya were wearing jackets over what could possibly be the new Team India jersey. The light blue collars of the T-shirt were visible and it can be said that Men in Blue would once again flaunt the light blue kit and the deep blue jerseys would be put on rest for the while.

The official announcement can be expected to be made in a few days. Australia and England Team are the first ones to unveil their official jerseys.

Aussies have given an indigenous touch to their shirts with some strong native patterns on the front yellow. They have provided a dark greenish tone to the shoulders and wings giving a touch of both modern and old Aussie jerseys.

England would once again flaunt the red and blue combo with big ‘Three Lions’ flaunting on the T-shirt and dark blue trousers. However, it is the big announcement from the Indian team that all the fans await for and are really excited about.

The tournament is set to get underway on October 16. Hosts Australia are the defending champions and are among the favourites to win the title along with India and England.