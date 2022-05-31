T20 World Cup 2022: Tim David To Play For Australia? Matthew Wade Drops a Big Hint

Tim David came into the IPL Mega Auction after a scintillating performance in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Playing for Multan Sultans, he scored 279 runs in 11 games at a strike rate of 194.40. Given his brute force, most of the teams were interested in having a finisher like David in the team. However, it was Mumbai Indians (MI) who bagged the Singaporean for a whopping price of 8.25 crores. David failed to make an impact in his first couple of appearances from the Mumbai team. Consequently, he was dropped from the team.

With no Pandya brothers in the team and Kieron Pollard not firing, Mumbai lacked a specialist finisher. While they didn’t get good starts in most of the games, Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav took them to a position where they can post a healthy total or chase down the target. However, with no genuine finisher, Mumbai failed to get a fiery finish, which was one of the biggest reasons for their dismal show in the tournament.

After plenty of chopping and changing, Mumbai once again brought David back into the team. On his second stint with the team, David looked a different player and played plenty of fiery knocks, striking at 216 and playing a vital role in Mumbai winning a few games in the latter end of their campaign.

After the IPL, David went on to play in the T20 Blast. Representing Lancashire, David scored a brutal 60 off 25 balls against Worcestershire. Despite his recent blitz, David was not included in Australia’s T20 squad for the Sri Lanka T20Is.

Meanwhile, Australia limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch praised David for his consistency and said that he Cricket Australia is keeping a keen eye on the destructive batter.

“He’s been in fantastic form for a while now, the back end of the IPL was fantastic for him, it was at his brutal best,” Cricket.com.au quoted Finch saying.

“The ability to hit from ball one is a pretty rare skill and he’s done that plenty of times now. For him to keep being so consistent that’s something that we’ll definitely look at over the next little while,” he added.

Australian keeper batter Matthew Wade also was mighty impressed by David and said that he has no doubts that Tim David will go on to play for Australia at some point in his career.

“He’s got as much power as any player in the world, and I was really happy for the way he finished the (IPL) tournament,” Wade said to cricket.com.au.

“He kind of disappeared out of the team after two games, which was a bit of a mystery and then found his way back in,” he added.

“Whether it’s this World Cup or the next one, he’s still got plenty of time. He’s going to play some cricket for Australia, there’s no doubt about that,” Wade said of David.