New Delhi: T20 World Cup set to held in Australia is right around the corner. The build-up to the much-awaited tournament already got fans on their feet. Team India despite failing in the Asia Cup is considered one of the favorites for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Sunil Narine praised the Indian star duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as one of the greatest to grace the game.

The Veteran spinner failed to find a spot in the Windies’ World Cup Squad and would be watching the tournament from the sidelines.

Narine during an interview with Vimal Kumar said “Rohit is a quality player. There is no doubting his ability and I think once he is on the go, he is one of the best batters to watch. He is always in form, never looks out of form whether he is scoring runs or not. He is someone I always love to watch. He has had plenty of success as India captain his IPL record is obviously good. He has a terrific head on his shoulders and he is winning games”

It’s a part of the game. For someone like him who has been so good for a very long time, it is bound to happen. He is a quality player. He is one of the best in the world so he is always going to come back better,” Narine said, talking about Virat Kohli’s extended rough patch before the Asia Cup.” Narine added.

When asked about, who s better between Rohit and Kohli, Narine answered by saying “People just like things to talk about. When guys are doing good, they always try to compare who is better and who is not. Everyone is good in their own way and own right and they play for the love of the game and their country than to out do someone.”

India would be competing against Australia from 20th September for a three match T20 series and then with South Africa before heading into the T20 World Cup. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s performance would be the key asset for Team India.