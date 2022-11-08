T20 World Cup 2022: What Will Happen If IND vs ENG Semifinal Is Washed Out?

New Delhi: India is set to cross swords with England in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022. India reached the semis after defeating Pakistan, Netherlands, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe. Meanwhile, England reached the top 4 after winning against New Zealand, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka.

The T20 World Cup 2022 has been a stellar event so far with some electrifying games and shocking upsets. However, a few big games have also been washed out due to rain. The fans are hoping that rain stays away from the knockout games. But in case the rain does have a say in the semis, here is what will happen if the matches are washed out due to rain.

The semi-finals and final have a reserve day and if the match cannot be completed on the first day, the teams will resume the match on the second day. In case the match is washed out on the second day as well, then the team with the top position in the Group stage will qualify. India topped Group 2 while New Zealand finished first in Group 1 thus if both the matches are washed out, India and New Zealand will play the final.

The final also has a reserve day but if the final is also washed out, then the teams will share the trophy. The first semi-final between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played at Sydney on November 9 while India will take on England in the second semi-final on the following day, November 10 in Adelaide. The final will be played on November 13 in Melbourne.