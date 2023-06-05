New Delhi: The ICC is mulling over shifting the venue of the 2024 T20 World Cup from West Indies and USA to England owing to the lack of infrastructure development in the USA.

"There is a situation at hand. The current infrastructure situation in the USA is not very encouraging and it is likely that the ICC could well swap the hosts for 2024 and 2030 edition of the event. It will also allow USA Cricket to get the infrastructure in order before 2030 and allow them to set the house in order too.