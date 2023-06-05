Advertisement

T20 World Cup 2024 Likely To Shift From USA And West Indies To England - Report

The ICC is mulling over shifting the venue of the T20 World Cup 2024 from the USA and West Indies due to the lack of infrastructure in the USA.

Updated: June 5, 2023 11:40 AM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin

New Delhi: The ICC is mulling over shifting the venue of the 2024 T20 World Cup from West Indies and USA to England owing to the lack of infrastructure development in the USA.

"There is a situation at hand. The current infrastructure situation in the USA is not very encouraging and it is likely that the ICC could well swap the hosts for 2024 and 2030 edition of the event. It will also allow USA Cricket to get the infrastructure in order before 2030 and allow them to set the house in order too.

Right now, it will be a rushed process to get the venues ready. England were already allotted the 2030 World Cup and they, unlike other nations, can host an event in June-July," says a report in News18.

This is a developing story.

