Dubai: The T20 World Cup Final beckons as the cricketing fans get ready for a cracker-jack of a Trans-Tasmanian Final between Australia and New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Australia captain, Aaron Finch doesn’t believes in ‘momentum’ during the course of the tournament and it’s more about turning up and executing it perfectly on a given day.

While speaking to cricket.com.au, Finch highlighted his strategy before the final, that is to stick to the basics and play to the strengths.

”We just spoke about backing our plans and skills. You have to be brave in T20 cricket and put it all on the line. The fact we’ve done it with bat and ball shows the commitment from the team to be able to stick to their own plans and play to their strengths. I don’t believe in momentum especially in tournaments like this,” Finch said.

“You’re playing a different opposition all the time so you’re not playing on the same wicket, same opposition so it’s hard to drill into any positive match-ups you might get. It’s about the team who turns up and executes on the day. T20 cricket can be brutal at times.”

Finch also said that teams like to chase in T20 games but there is a risk factor, if the opposition puts a big score. Even though the opening batsman prefers batting first.

” If you can put a big enough total on the board and make the opposition take risks early in their innings, then that’s what it’s all about and to try and exploit that. I reckon around the world T20 teams love chasing but it comes with its risks if an opposition puts a big score on. I said a couple of weeks ago that to win this tournament, at some point you are going to have to win the tournament by batting first, Finch told.