Abu Dhabi: Former Afghanistan Cricket Team Captain, Asghar Afghan calls it a day from cricket as he walked out for the final time in Afghanistan colours at the T20 World Cup 2021 in a Super 12 match against Namibia at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Sunday.

Asghar Afghan had a long illustrious career of 16-years. He will retire with the record of the most wins as a captain of the Afghanistan side in T20 Internationals. He has appeared in six Tests, 114 ODIs and 74 T20Is for his country. Afghan notched up only one Test century for Afghanistan, hitting 164 against Zimbabwe in a 6-wicket win.

A well-known figure of Afghanistan cricket he was the captain of the team in the 2015 World Cup. At the innings break, the former captain said that he wants to give changes to the youngsters and he believes it’s the right time to call off.

‘I want to give chance to youngsters now. It is the right time for the youngsters come forward. Most of the people asked to continue till the end of the tournament. But I thought this is the right time after the loss in the last game. There are plenty of memories. This is tough for me,’ Afghan said.

He scored 31 off 23 in the game against Namibia as his side reached to a total of 160 in 20 overs. In reply Afghanistan bundled out Namibia for a paltry 98 runs.

Afghanistan face India at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Wednesday.