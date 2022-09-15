<strong>New Delhi:</strong> Pakistan announced a 15-member strong side for the upcoming T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in Australia in October. Babar Azam will be leading the team in the World Cup with the likes of Mohammed Rizwan, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf in the ranks. However, there is one notable exclusion from the squad. Pakistan have opted to leave out Fakhar Zaman from the T20 World Cup-bound team. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Ticket to Australia! ? ??</p> <p></p>Our ICC <a href="https://twitter.com/T20WorldCup?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@T20WorldCup</a>-bound squad ?<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BackTheBoysInGreen?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BackTheBoysInGreen</a> <a href="https://t.co/S07IokFB0W">pic.twitter.com/S07IokFB0W</a> <p></p> <p></p> Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) <a href="https://twitter.com/TheRealPCB/status/1570380386672189440?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 15, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Chief selector Muhammad Wasim unveils Pakistan's squads for the T20I series against England and ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022. <p></p> <p></p>Watch Live <a href="https://t.co/vqE1uaLdix">https://t.co/vqE1uaLdix</a> <a href="https://t.co/Njal7GTki4">pic.twitter.com/Njal7GTki4</a></p> <p></p> Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) <a href="https://twitter.com/TheRealPCB/status/1570381106922528768?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 15, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p> <p></p>Pakistan Team For the T20 World Cup: Babar Azam (C), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil, Hasnain, Nawaz, Rizwan, Waseem Jnr, Naseem, Shaheen, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir <p></p> <p></p>More to follow...