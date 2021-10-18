<strong>Abu Dhabi:</strong> Ireland allrounder Curtis Campher became the third bowler in world cricket to have taken four wickets in four successive deliveries in T20Is against the Netherlands in their group A encounter at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan and Sri Lanka fast bowler Lasith Malinga were the other two bowlers to have achieved the same feat. <p></p> <p></p>Campher dismissed Colin Ackermann, Ryan ten Doeschate and Scott Edwards to take a hattrick and went a step ahead by getting rid of Roelof van der Merwe in the very next ball to complete four dismissals in four balls. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Curtis Campher bags Double Hat-trick&#x1f929;<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CurtisCampher?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CurtisCampher</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/T20WorldCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#T20WorldCup</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IREvNED?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IREvNED</a> <a href="https://t.co/7YxT4CXQbc">pic.twitter.com/7YxT4CXQbc</a></p> <p></p> Harshal Barot (@HarshalBarot7) <a href="https://twitter.com/HarshalBarot7/status/1450065443121553416?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 18, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Campher also became the second player in the men's T20 World Cup to have taken a hattrick after Brett Lee took one in the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in 2007. <p></p> <p></p>Opting to bat first, the Netherlands got off to a terrible start, having lost Ben Cooper in the very first over of the match, courtesy of an awful call by Max ODowd. Ever since the run-out, the Dutch team kept losing wickets at regular intervals before being dismissed for 106 in their allotted 20 overs. <p></p> <p></p>Max ODowd (51) was the top-scorer for the Netherlands while Campher was the pick of the bowlers for Ireland, returning with figures of 4 for 26 in his four overs. Mark Adair was also impressive with the ball in hand as he picked up three wickets, giving away only 9 runs in his 4 overs. <p></p> <p></p>Campher's previous best match figures were 3 for 19 in T20s before this performance. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;