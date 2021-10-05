Dubai: With a little less than three weeks to go for the much-awaited India versus Pakistan clash at the T20 World Cup stage, ex-Pakistan allrounder Abdul Razzaq made a huge statement. Razzaq reckoned the Virat Kohli-led Indian side cannot even compete with Pakistan because of the talent they have.

“I don’t think India can compete with Pakistan. The kind of talent Pakistan has is entirely different and I don’t think is a good thing for cricket that India and Pakistan are not having matches. It used to be an exciting prospect and give players the opportunity to show how much pressure they could handle. So that has gone missing. I feel that had it continued, people would have found out that the kind of talent Pakistan has, India does not,” Razzaq had said on ARY News.

He also went on to claim that Imran Khan was better than Kapil Dev. Razzaq also said they had Wasim Akram and felt India never had a player of that caliber.

“India too has a good team, I’m not saying anything otherwise. Even they have good players. But if you look at it potential wise, we had Imran Khan, they had Kapil Dev. If you are to compare, then Imran Khan was a lot better. Then we had Wasim Akram, they did not have a player of that calibre,” he added.

India and Pakistan will face each other on October 24 at the T20 World Cup, the first time in international cricket since the 2019 World Cup in England. Pakistan has never defeated India in a World Cup game and they would like to change that record.