Dubai: A sensational bowling performance followed by some decent batting helped England hammer West Indies by six wickets in a Group 1 match in the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, here on Saturday.

This is the first time that England have beaten West Indies in a T20 World Cup match in six matches.

Adil Rashid (2/4), Tymal Mills (2/17), Moeen Ali (2/17), Chris Woakes (1/12), Chris Jordan (1/7) wreaked havoc with the ball as England bundle out West Indies for just 55 in 20 overs. This was West Indies’ second lowest T20I score and lowest in World T20.

Chasing a small target for victory, England looked in a bit of a hurry. They also showed some signs of nervousness and lost wickets of Jason Roy (11), Jonny Bairstow (9), Moeen Ali (3), and Liam Livingstone (1).

However, Jos Buttler (24) and Eoin Morgan (7) remained not out till the end and helped England overhaul the target in 8.2 overs with six wickets in hand.

Akeal Hosein (2/24) was the shining star with the ball for West Indies on a very disappointing day for the defending champions.

Brief scores:

West Indies 55/10 in 14.2 overs (Chris Gayle 13; Adil Rashid 2/4, Tymal Mills 2/17) lost to England 56-4 in 8.2 overs (Jos Buttler 24, Jason Roy 11; Akeal Hosein 2/24 )