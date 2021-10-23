<strong>Dubai:</strong> A sensational bowling performance followed by some decent batting helped England hammer West Indies by six wickets in a Group 1 match in the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, here on Saturday. <p></p> <p></p>This is the first time that England have beaten West Indies in a T20 World Cup match in six matches. <p></p> <p></p>Adil Rashid (2/4), Tymal Mills (2/17), Moeen Ali (2/17), Chris Woakes (1/12), Chris Jordan (1/7) wreaked havoc with the ball as England bundle out West Indies for just 55 in 20 overs. This was West Indies' second lowest T20I score and lowest in World T20. <p></p> <p></p>Chasing a small target for victory, England looked in a bit of a hurry. They also showed some signs of nervousness and lost wickets of Jason Roy (11), Jonny Bairstow (9), Moeen Ali (3), and Liam Livingstone (1). <p></p> <p></p>However, Jos Buttler (24) and Eoin Morgan (7) remained not out till the end and helped England overhaul the target in 8.2 overs with six wickets in hand. <p></p> <p></p>Akeal Hosein (2/24) was the shining star with the ball for West Indies on a very disappointing day for the defending champions. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Brief scores:</strong> <p></p> <p></p>West Indies 55/10 in 14.2 overs (Chris Gayle 13; Adil Rashid 2/4, Tymal Mills 2/17) lost to England 56-4 in 8.2 overs (Jos Buttler 24, Jason Roy 11; Akeal Hosein 2/24 )