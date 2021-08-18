New Delhi: The 2021 T20 World Cup schedule is out as India will start their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24. The Indian cricket team has been put under group 2 alongside Pakistan, New Zealand and Afghanistan while the other two teams will be decided after the qualification round. India have a great unbeaten record against Pakistan in the ICC World Cup events as Virat Kohli and Co will look to extend it on October 24.

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir opened up on the highly anticipated clash and said it is important to play Pakistan in the early stages of the tournament.

“In 2007 as well, when we went out to win the World Cup, our first game was against Scotland, which was washed out, but then practically, our first game was against Pakistan.

And that is exactly what I mentioned it is important to play Pakistan in the early stages of the tournament because what happens is — you don’t want to keep thinking about Pakistan — you can finish it off initially and concentrate on the entire tournament, and it is exactly the same for the fans and the country as well,” Gambhir told Star Sports.

During the 2007 T20 World Cup, India beat Pakistan through bowl-out as the scores of both teams were tied after the end of the match. Both teams, eventually face each other in the final also, where India registered a 5-wicket win to lift the inaugural trophy. Gambhir played a key role in the win with a 75-run knock.

The southpaw further said that he is happy for both India and Pakistan for facing each other in the initial stage of the tournament.

“Irrespective of what the result is, I am really happy for both the countries that they are going to play against each other in the initial stages,” he said.