Abu Dhabi: New Zealand reached their fourth ICC Final in 6 years as the Kiwis beat England by 5 wickets at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. As soon as Daryll Mitchell hit the winning runs, the Kiwi dugout broke into celebration with only one man sitting idle as nothing as happened. That man happens to be all-rounder James Neesham.

Neesham played an important knock off 27 off 11 deliveries with Man of the Match Daryll Mitchell before he was sent back to the pavilion by England spinner, Adil Rashid.

The photo of New Zealand team celebrating after the match went viral as ESPNcricinfo posted on social media with the caption, ‘Jimmy Neesham Didn’t Move’.

Neesham’s priceless reaction to the win had numerous fans coming up with hilarious comments in the social media.

‘As a Joker once said….Why so serious ?,’ one commented.

Another added: ‘That was just because of the company he had.’

A fan came up with the ‘legends’ meme template and said, ‘Legends don’t celebrate until job completely finished.’

Another photo of the Kiwi cricketer went viral, where a fan posted in the comments section that he was still there sitting.

Neesham retweeted the picture of ESPNcricinfo saying the job is not still finished for New Zealand.

‘Job finished? I don’t think so,’ he retweeted.

Job finished? I don’t think so. https://t.co/uBCLLUuf6B Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) November 10, 2021

Captain, Kane Williamson at the post-match presentation was in praise of James Neesham’s match-changing cameo, including taking 23 off Chris Jordan in the 17th over.

“He came out and hit the ball hard. It’s what he does. It was a really valuable knock for us. It changed the momentum of the game. There was clever hitting at the end which decided the outcome of the game,” Williamson said.

New Zealand will now face either Pakistan or Australia at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on 14th November in the final.