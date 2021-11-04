Dubai, Nov 4: Opening batsman Martin Guptill smashed 93 off 56 balls as New Zealand got the better off Scotland in a Super 12 encounter of the T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

The Kiwis put up 172 on the board and successfully defended the target as Scotland fell short by 16 runs. Trent Boult and Ish Sodhi picked up two wickets each in the second innings.

Martin Guptill made a shocking revelation that he lost around 4.4 kilos after his brilliant innings.

“When I came off the field after batting, I’d lost about 4.4 kilos so the (hydration} process had to start pretty quickly after that,” Guptill was quoted as saying on TVNZ’s Breakfast hours.

After their 16-run win over Scotland in Dubai, New Zealand are next scheduled to face Namibia on November 5 in Sharjah. And, Guptill also mentioned that he won’t do much before the team’s next match.

“I was pretty cooked but we have a day off so I won’t be doing too much there,” he said.

It was Guptill and Glenn Phillips’s 105-run stand for the fourth wicket that steadied the ship for the Kiwis in the previous game. The veteran Kiwi batter said about how he and Phillips have done well together even in domestic cricket.

“We didn’t have a great start, losing three wickets in the powerplay, it wasn’t quite a rescue mission but Glenn and I had to assess the situation and then put a partnership together,” said Guptill.

“I’ve played a lot of cricket with Glenn, we know how each other bat, we’ve put on some good partnerships for Auckland back home, so it was easy to get a partnership going together with him,” he added.

New Zealand are currently placed third in the table in Group 2 with four points and a net run rate of 0.816.

