Abu Dhabi: Injury-prone mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy’s fitness issues cropped up as he was ruled out of India’s T20 World Cup game against Afghanistan here on Wednesday.

“Varun Chakravarthy has a left calf issue. He was not available for selection for this game,” a BCCI media statement said.

Chakravarthy failed to get a single wicket in the two games that he played and had the injury not cropped up, he was supposed to be benched as neither Pakistan nor New Zealand did have any problem in facing him. Ravichandran Ashwin, who last played an international game in June in the World Test Championship, finally got a game after nearly four and half months.

In fact, Ashwin is playing a white-ball game after four years, having last donned the blue jersey in the West Indies back in 2017.

“The return of Ash was the biggest positive, it was something he has worked really hard for,” Virat Kohli said at the post-match presentation when asked what was biggest takeaway from the win.

“He (Ashwin) showed this control and rhythm in the IPL as well. He’s a wicket taker and a smart bowler as well.”

Kohli said India still have a small chance to reach the semifinals.

“We spoke in the team meeting that we have to focus on the small chance we have (to qualify) and stay positive and hunt that chance down.”

Asked if the team had come out to go all out, Kohli said, “We don’t decide we’re going all out. We back the guys because they’re so skillful, and sometimes it comes off like today.

“To give credit to the opposition, they bowled really well in the first two matches and didn’t let us get away.”

India now have a positive net run rate after the big win against Afghanistan and Kohli admitted that NRR was on the back of the mind of the players.