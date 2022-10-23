T20 World Cup, IND vs PAK: Rohit Sharma, Babar Azam Stumped By Ravi Shastri During Toss | Watch

T20 World Cup 2022, India vs Pakistan, MCG: India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, MCG on Sunday in the opening Group 2 match at the T20 World Cup 2022. While the general norm is to name the players who are in playing in the side, it seemed as if captain from both the teams, Rohit as well as Babar Azam forgot the changes they had made in the team and had only revealed the team combinations going into the match.

Ravi Shastri, as usual, was with the microphone for the toss with both the captains.

“We are going to field first. Looks like a good pitch, it’s always nice to bowl with overcast conditions. Think the ball will swing around a bit, and we need to take its advantage. Preparations have been good. We played a couple of practice games in Brisbane. Time to come out and enjoy ourselves now. We were expecting nothing less than this, hopefully we’ll entertain them (the crowd). We have seven batters, three seamers and two spinners,” said Rohit at the toss.

?: Rohit Sharma has won the toss and Team India will field first in the #GreatestRivalry!#BelieveInBlue and watch the action unfold from #ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup 2022, only on Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar#ReadyForT20WC #INDvPAK #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/Rj9IFPAGpt Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 23, 2022

“Toss is not in our hands, but we would have liked to bowl first as well. We’ll try to post around 160-170. We have prepared well, and we are ready for this big game. We had a T20 series back home (against England), we played a tri-series in New Zealand, so we are prepared. We have three fast bowlers and two spinners,” added Azam after losing the toss.

Playing XI:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Pakistan: Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah