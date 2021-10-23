New Delhi: India captain Virat Kohli on Saturday made it clear that they have had discussions on team combinations but not going to reveal them ahead of their much-anticipated clash vs Pakistan on Sunday. India take on Pakistan in their opening encounter of the Super 12 stage in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 to be held at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

“We have spoken about our combinations but not going to reveal them right now. We are confident in terms of execution,” said Kohli in the pre-match virtual press conference.

Talking about the Pakistan team, Kohli said that they are a very strong unit and India will have to play their best cricket against them.

“Pakistan are strong, you have to play your best cricket against them every time. They have players who are game-changers. We definitely have to bring our A-game against Pakistan,” feels Kohli.

Hardik Pandya has not bowled a ball in the warm-ups and speaking about his bowling status, the Indian captain said, “I feel Hardik presently is getting better in terms of being prepared to bowl two overs for us. Till the time he starts bowling, we have created a few options for ourselves. What he offers at number 6 as a batter, we can’t create something like that overnight.”

Pakistan, on the other hand, have already announced their 12-member squad that will take on India on Sunday.