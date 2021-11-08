<strong>Abu Dhabi:</strong> England Cricket Team replaced injured Jason Roy with James Vince on Monday following approval from the Event Technical Committee. Vince who happens to be a right handed batsman was part of the travelling reserve of the England team and has featured in 12 T20Is and has one ODI hundred so far. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">We're all gutted for you <a href="https://twitter.com/JasonRoy20?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JasonRoy20</a> &#x1f494; <p></p> <p></p>We will carry on playing in the positive spirit that you embody. <p></p> <p></p>If anyone can come back stronger, it's you &#x1f981;<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/T20WorldCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#T20WorldCup</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/EnglandCricket?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#EnglandCricket</a></p> <p></p> England Cricket (@englandcricket) <a href="https://twitter.com/englandcricket/status/1457680026564956164?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 8, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Roy suffered a calf-injury in England's 10-run loss against South Africa on Friday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. He was retired hurt on 20 off 15 deliveries. <p></p> <p></p>England captain Eoin Morgan is gutted by the fact that the squad will be missing on a very important player, someone who's commanding at the top of the order for the current World ODI Champions. <p></p> <p></p>"He's unbelievably important," Morgan said after England's loss to South Africa. <p></p> <p></p>"He's a guy who epitomises everything that we are about in the changing room and the way we play,'' Morgan told. <p></p> <p></p>"You see how commanding he is at the top of the order he's as close as we get to surmising how the changing room should play,'' he added. <p></p> <p></p>England finished at the top of the standings in Group 1 with four wins from five matches and will join alongside Australia at the business round of the competition. Eoin Morgan and Co. face New Zealand in the semi-final at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Wednesday.