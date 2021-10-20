Al Amerat: Following a shock loss against Scotland in their first warm-up game, Mahmudullah-led Bangladesh bounced back to winning ways against hosts Oman on Tuesday. Bangladesh beat Oman by 26 runs. Shakib-al-Hasan starred with the bat and the ball. He scored 42 crucial runs and picked up three crucial wickets as well.

Both Shakib and opener Mohammad Naim added 80 runs for the third wicket partnership that had put the pressure right back on Oman.

Admitting that there are areas that can be improved upon, Mahmudullah hailed Shakib and also opener Naim for helping Bangladesh to a decent score. He said: “We need to improve in a lot of areas, but I’ll take the win. Delivering the win for the country is the most important thing and I hope they are happy. Shakib and Naim batted well and took us to 150+, but we should’ve done better with the new ball and we need to correct those areas where we erred. Death bowling has been good, and we have done well in many areas, so we’ll take heart from that.”

Oman got off to a pretty good start after losing the early wicket of Aqib Ilyas as Jatinder Singh and Kashyap Prajapati stitched together a 34-run stand that kept the Omanis in the chase. Jatinder kept the scoreboard ticking but his dismissal sparked a collapse in the Omani batting line-up that saw them getting restricted to a score of 127 for 9 at the end of 20 overs, handing Bangladesh their first win of the tournament.