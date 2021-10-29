New Delhi: Former England international turned commentator, Michael Atherton believes that KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma pair will be the perfect fit for India when India take on New Zealand in a Super 12 encounter at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Atherton felt India made an interesting move by benching Rohit Sharma in the warm-up match against England and gave fellow Mumbai Indians teammate, Ishan Kishan a chance instead. Ishan scored 70 out of 46 deliveries as India saw off England by 7 wickets.

“It was interesting to me. In India’s warm-up game against England, they rested Rohit. He obviously is a given. And they had Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul at the top of the order. I don’t know whether it was a shoot off or not. Ishan outscored KL Rahul but what was interesting was that KL was faster out of the blocks in the Powerplay in that game. Ishan Kishan eventually got going and caught up,” Atherton said to Sky Cricket.

Even though Rohit takes his time to settle down, for India he feels the current top order pair is the right thing the Men in Blue can go with as of now. At the same time he asserted to never write off India after just one loss.

“But if you think of how Rohit plays he sometimes takes a few balls to get going. I think they are doing the good thing by going with KL and Rohit at the top of the order. I think that is the right thing. And you can’t write off India after one bad game,” Atherton added.