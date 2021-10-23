New Delhi: The Pakistan cricket team on Saturday announced their 12-member squad that will take on India in their opening encounter of the Super 12 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 to be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Babar Azam has opted to go with experience for the high-voltage clash having included both the senior players Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik in the squad and by the look of things, there is a high chance that both the players will feature in the marquee clash against India.

In most of the previous encounters, Pakistan’s batting had let them down and that might have played a role in opting for both Hafeez and Malik in the squad that might give them some kind of stability in case they lose a couple of early wickets.

Pakistan has gone with Shaheen Afridi and Hasan Ali, who in all probability will take the new ball for the team. Afridi was a no brainer on the back of his performances in the Pakistan Super League and the warm-up games while Ali also has the experience of playing in big games. It might be a toss-up between Asif Ali and Haider Ali for a spot in the playing XI.

The team was announced by Babar in the press conference on Saturday. So far, India and Pakistan have met each other five times in World T20’s and India have won all five matches.

Pakistan 12-member squad for India Game: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Haider Ali

Probable Pakistan XI: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali/Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf