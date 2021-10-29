Dubai: Pakistan are off to a flier in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup. The 2009 T20 World Champions beat India by 10 wickets in their first match and then earned a hard-fought victory by a margin of 5 wickets in their last match against New Zealand. Now Pakistan is taking over social media as the cricket team uploaded a latest video from their twitter handle on Friday, where coach and legend Saqlain Mushtaq is bowling to one of the best batsmen in the world, Babar Azam at a net-practice session.

It was a worthy battle one can say between to two good players, where one has dominated during his playing days and other is tipped to be one of the best in business for many years to come.

In the video we see Babar Azam quite expertly tackling the legendary bowler, while Mushtaq giving his all, pulling out all the stocks he has.

Saqlain Mushtaq has taken a total of 496 wickets in 218 international matches for Pakistan and is considered to be one of the best spinners of his generation. Azam on the other hand is the No. 1 ranked ODI batsman in the world and and second best batsman in the shortest format of the game. He made a well made fifty against India, teaming up with Mohammad Rizwan as both of them took the Shaheens home without losing any wicket against their arch-rivals.

Pakistan play Afghanistan in their third match of the Super 12 stage of the tournament at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.