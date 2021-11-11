Dubai: Good news for Pakistan Cricket fans as wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan and veteran batsman Shoaib Malik has been declared fit for semi-final clash against Australia by the medical panel of Pakistan Cricket Board on Thursday.

According to a report in Pakistan’s Geo News, both Malik and Rizwan did not turn up for practice on the eve of the semifinal due to flu. Both of them have tested negative for Covid-19, however, the doctor has advised them to rest.

Both Rizwan and Malik are a crucial part of the Pakistan batting unit. Especially attacking opener Rizwan is in the form of his life and has scored 214 runs in five games in the ongoing World Cup. Malik, on the other hand, has shown his class at different stages during this tournament and made crucial runs in the middle-order. He smashed 50 off just 18 balls against Scotland, the joint-fastest in this World Cup with KL Rahul.

🥳 GOOD NEWS Mohammad Rizwan and Shoaib Malik have been declared clear by PCB Medical panel and will be available for semifinal-II. Pakistan will step in against Australia without any change in eleven. #PAKvAUS Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) November 11, 2021

Pakistan are undefeated at the T20 World Cup 2021 and would love to extend their winning streak into the final as well.

The Men in Green have appeared in two T20 World Cup Finals winning the 2009 edition and finishing runners-up in the inaugural edition in 2007.