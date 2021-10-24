New Delhi: An India vs Pakistan clash in any of the ICC world cup formats is always pitted as the mother of all battles. This time, the stage is set for a fierce showdown between the Men in Blue and the Men in Green on October 24, when the squads would take on each other at the Dubai International Stadium during the ICC T20 World Cup.

While India has had an unbeaten record in World Cup clashes against their arch-rivals, will Virat Kohli and his boys be able to further extend their good run? Even as the jury is still out, we consulted popular astrologer and face reader Pandit Jagannath Guruji, who has in the past made several right predictions about cricket matches as well as cricketing personalities.

According to the astrologer, both the teams are looking fit for the occasion and it shouldn’t be a surprise if fans go through a roller coaster ride during the most awaited match of the year. When asked if India would succeed in defeating Pakistan this time around or whether the neighbours would break their jinx, Pandit Jagannath said, “As per the face reading of the squads, especially skippers Virat Kohli and Babar Azam, we can say that no side would have it easy in Dubai.”

He added that Kohli’s face reading depicts him “as a formidable leader under whom the team is expected to perform exceptionally well. The boys are not just confident but well trained as well. The presence of Kohli on the ground will provide strength to the whole team. Also, the Sun and the Saturn being strong in Kohli’s horoscope manifest he would succeed in leading his team to a victory”.

As far as Pakistan is concerned, there is no doubt that the team would leave no stone unturned in striving for triumph, but the influence of the north lunar node commonly referred to as Rahu along with Saturn would jeopardize their chances of defeating India in the match.