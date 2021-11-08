Dubai: India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja once again proved his worth in white-ball cricket as he toyed with the unheralded Namibia batters on the Dubai strip on Monday as the Men in Blue registered a dominating nine-wicket win in their last T20 World Cup 2021 match on Monday. Jadeja, who finished with impressive figures of 3/16 in his four overs, bagged the Player of The Match for his top bowling performance against Namibia. Speaking after the match, the 32-year-old heaped praise on outgoing skipper Virat Kohli, who was leading India for the last time in the T20I.

“Virat has been a wonderful captain, and I’ve played with him for 10-12 years. He is always positive and aggressive and that’s what you want as a player,” said Ravindra Jadeja after the match,” Jadeja said in the post-match presentation.

Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin (3/20) took six wickets between them as India restricted Namibia for 132/8 in 20 overs. The World T20 debutants – minnows Namibians were all at sea as they are not used to playing world-class slow bowling operators of this calibre.

“I’m enjoying bowling with him. I’ve been playing with Ashwin for 10 years, he’s played well in the IPL with the white-ball, and he’s brought that here,” said Jadeja.

Jadeja said that he enjoyed bowling with a dry ball as some balls were turning and some weren’t which put doubts in Namibia’s batters minds.

“As a bowler, I did enjoy bowling today. The ball was dry so I enjoyed bowling with a dry ball. Some balls were turning, some were going straight, so that’s also a trick, the batsman has to keep on guessing,” Jadeja added.

Jadeja also heaped praise on the outgoing coaching staff, head coach – Ravi Shastri, bowling coach – Bharat Arun and fielding coach – R Sridhar, the all-rounder said: “Bharat Arun, Mr. Sridhar, and Shastri bhai were really good to support us, and whoever comes next, we’ll look to continue the momentum”.