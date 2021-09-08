London: With a breathtaking show at The Oval, life seems to have completely changed for Shardul Thakur. Now, there are talks that he could be the one picked as an all-rounder for the upcoming T20 World Cup. All along it was thought that Hardik Pandya is a certainty – but things could be different. Former India cricketer Reetinder Singh Sodhi reckons Thakur stands a slightly better chance over Pandya – who has just got back to playing competitive cricket after a break due to an injury.

During a discussion on India News, Reetinder Sodhi opined that Hardik Pandya might not be a certain pick in India’s squad.

“I will stick my neck out, it is not certain that Hardik Pandya has sealed his spot. Hardik Pandya is a great potential and is called an all-rounder, but if you talk about the recent Sri Lanka series, he did not set the stage on fire,” he said.

“My opinion is that if you compare Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur at this point in time, Shardul Thakur might be seen slightly ahead. I agree Shardul Thakur has done very well in Test cricket but he has the signs of showing the exceptional play in T20s as well,” he added.

In Sri Lanka recently, Pandya scored merely 19 runs in the two innings he played in the ODI series. He picked up two wickets in the three matches and was taken for an average of 6.92 runs per over.

Media reports suggest that the Indian team for the T20 World Cup would be announced today (September 8) and BCCI Secretary Jay Shah would do it. A 15-member squad would be revealed.