New Delhi: India legend, Sunil Gavaskar has recommended valuable changes in the Indian squad ahead of their second Super 12 fixture against New Zealand on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The Men in Blue are obvious favourites to lift the title and were given a reality check when they fell to a 10-wicket loss at the hands of arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening match. India’s bowling in particular was heavily exposed as none of the bowlers could get out openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan as both of them struck well-made fifties.

While Speaking on Sports Tak, Gavaskar said that Mumbai Indians batter Ishan Kishan should get the nod if Hardik Pandya is unable to bowl.

“If Hardik Pandya is not bowling – due to that shoulder injury he sustained in the match against Pakistan – Ishan Kishan has been in brilliant form so I will surely consider him ahead of Pandya”.

He also suggested to go for CSK pacer Shardul Thakur in place of out-of-form Bhuvaneshwar Kumar.

“And perhaps, you can think of Shardul Thakur in place of Bhuvneshwar Kumar. But otherwise, if you make too many changes, then you will show the opposition that you have panicked,” he suggested.

The former India international has advised the team not to panic due to the changes made as they already have a good bunch of players.

“If you make changes, it will show that the team has panicked. There is no need to panic, because they have a good team. Yes, you’ve lost a match to a good team but that doesn’t mean that going forward, India won’t win the match or win the tournament. If you win the next four matches, you can make it to the semi-final and from there, possibly even the final. So, there is no need to make too many changes”, Gavaskar told.