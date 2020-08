TAD vs DPS Dream11 Predictions And Team News, Emirates D10 Tournament: Team Abu Dhabi vs Dubai Pulse Secure Full Squads And Fantasy Tips August 5, 11:30 PM IST

TAD vs DPS Dream11 Predictions And Team News, Emirates D10 Tournament: Team Abu Dhabi vs Dubai Pulse Secur

TAD vs DPS Dream11 Team And Picks

Team Abu Dhabi vs Dubai Pulse Secure Toss Time: 11:00 PM IST

TAD vs DPS Match Start Time: 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

TAD vs DPS My Dream11 Team

A Khan, F Amin, O Hassan, F Tariq, F Nawaz (c), A Abid (vc), R Ali, G Farid, G Cremer, D Khan and V Vijayan

Team Abu Dhabi vs Dubai Pulse Secure Full Squads

TAD: Ali Abid, Ghulam Farid, Kai Smith (wk), Riwan Ali/Rameez Shahzad, Graeme Cremer (c), Osama Hassan, Ghulam Murtaza, Khalid Mahmood, Dilawar Khan Orakzai, Vinayak Vijayan, Aryan Lakra, Noor Khan, Riyan Mohammed, Rizwan Ali/Rameez Shahzad, Jalal Bhukari, Rahul Bhatia.

DPS: Adnaan Khan (wk), Fahad Nawaz, Faisal Amin, Mohammad Rashid (c), Fahad Tariq/Imran Haider, Ibthisam Sait, Rahman Gull, Faizan Sheikh, Fahad Al Hashmi, Usman Munir, Shafaqat Ali, Aagam Shah, Fahad Tariq/Imran Haider, Abdul Rehman, Umar Hafeez.