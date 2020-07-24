TAD vs ECB Dream11 Predictions And Team News, Emirates D10 League: Team Abu Dhabi vs ECB Blues Full Squad And Fantasy Tips July 24, 11:30 PM IST

TAD vs ECB Dream11 Team And Picks

TAD vs ECB Dream11 Tips For July 24, 2020 Match 4: The inaugural Emirates D10 tournament will start from July 24 and run till August 7, 2020. Six teams are taking part in the event including Abu Dhabi, Ajman Alubond, Dubai Pulse Secure, Sharjah Bukhatir XI, Fujairah Pacific Ventures and ECB Blue.

“We are very pleased with the quality of players representing each Council in the inaugural Emirates D10 series. Fans can expect to see an exciting series of highly competitive games,” Tayeb Kamali, Selection Committee Chairman, Emirates Cricket, said. The matches will be broadcast live via Fancode in the Indian Subcontinent (excluding Pakistan), Etisalat CricLife and SportsEye Youtube channel in UAE, Willow Digital in the USA and Canada, and SportsEye YouTube channel for the rest of the world and the GCC.

Team Abu Dhabi vs ECB Blues Toss Time: 11:00 PM IST

TAD vs ECB Match Start Time: 11:30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy Cricket Ground

TAD vs ECB My Dream11 Team

Rohan Mustafa (captain), Ahmed Raza (vice-captain), Khalid Mahmood, Graeme Cremer, Rahul Bhatia, Junaid Siddique, Ghulam Murtaza, Muhammad Boota, Chirag Suri, Muhammad Usman, Riyan Mohammed

Team Abu Dhabi vs ECB Blues Full Squad List

TAD: Rizwan Ali, Graeme Cremer, Rahul Bhatia, Ghulam Murtaza, Noor Khan, Ali Abid, Aryan Lakra, Riyan Mohammed, Ghulam Farid, Dilwar Khan, Vinayak Vijayan, Jalal Bhukari, Kai Smith, Rameez Shahzad, Osama Hassan, Khalid Mahmood

ECB: Rohan Mustafa, Muhammad Boota, Junaid Siddique, Taimoor Ali, Karthik Meiyappan, Arsalan Javed, Kashif Daud, Ali Naseer, Sultan Ahmad, Matiullah, Adhitya Shetty, Muhammad Ayaz, Vritiya Aravind, Chirag Suri, Muhammad Usman, Ahmed Raza