Tagenarine Chanderpaul Smashes Double Century As West Indies Make 447 In 1st Inning Against Zimbabwe

New Delhi: West Indies batsman Tagenarine Chanderpaul smashed a stunning double century against Zimbabwe in the first test match of the West Indies tour of Zimbabwe. Chanderpaul played a classy test knock of 207 runs in 467 balls, in which he hit 16 fours and three sixes. Tagenarine Chanderpaul becomes the 10th West Indies player to convert a maiden test century to a double century.

Kraigg Brathwaite missed his double century. He got out on 182 runs, which came out of 312 balls, and he smashed 18 boundaries in that. Both Brathwaite and Chanderpaul put on a mammoth 336-run partnership for the first wicket, making it a record partnership for the West Indies.

The West Indies declared their innings on 447-6, and Zimbabwe is currently batting and the score was 33-0 (16) at the time.

Tagenarine Chanderpaul is playing his third Test match. During the West Indies Tour of Australia last year, he made his test debut against Australia. The 26-year-old Guyanese batsman received his cap from cricket legend Brian Lara.

Tagenarine is the son of former West Indies captain Shivnarine Chanderpaul. Shivnarine Chanderpaul is regarded as one of the greatest batsmen of all time, and most likely one of the best the West Indies has ever produced. He is known for his unorthodox batting stance.