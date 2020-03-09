Seasoned opener Tamim Iqbal has been appointed as Bangladesh's new captain for the one-day internationals, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced in a meeting on Sunday. Tamim takes over the captaincy reigns from veteran all-rounder Mashrafe Mortaza, who announced his decision to step down from the leadership role after the recently-concluded ODI series against Zimbabwe. Mortaza led the Bangladesh ODI side for more than five years. <p></p> <p></p>However, BCB president Nazmul Hassan didn't comment over the length of Tamim's tenure. But he said he is looking at him as Bangladesh's 'long-term' captain prospect. <p></p> <p></p>"The board has unanimously selected Tamim Iqbal as our new ODI captain," Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hassan announced at a press conference after a meeting of the governing body's board of directors. <p></p> <p></p>"We thought of appointing a captain for a short duration and then giving the job to someone else next year. But we finally decided against a short-term appointment. We hope Tamim would serve for the long term," he added. <p></p> <p></p>The 30-year-old Tamim is Bangladesh's leading scorer in ODIs, having compiled 7,202 runs since making his debut in 2007 against Zimbabwe at Harare. The stylish left-handed batsman also has the most number of one-day hundreds (13) and half-centuries (47) for Bangladesh. <p></p> <p></p>Reacting on his appointment as Bangladesh skipper, the Chittagong-born batsman described it as a huge honour and calls Mortaza as 'a role model'. "This is a massive honour for me," Iqbal said in a statement. "I thank the BCB for trusting me with this responsibility. <p></p> <p></p>"I'm aware that I have huge shoes to fill Mortaza has been a true great for Bangladesh cricket and a model of inspiration as captain for me and all the cricketers," Tamim said. <p></p> <p></p>Tamim's appointment means Bangladesh having three separate captains for the three different formats. Mahmudullah Riyad is leading the Tigers in the T20Is while Mominul Haque is Bangladesh's skipper in Test cricket. <p></p> <p></p>Bangladesh's next assignment is a one-off ODI against Pakistan on April 1 in Karachi. Apart from that, they will play Ireland this year for a three-match series in May.