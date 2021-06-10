Target is to Play For India in 2 Years: SRH All-rounder Abhishek Sharma | EXCLUSIVE

New Delhi: He already has a World Cup to his name in the Indian jersey as a U-19 cricketer, now he dreams to make the senior team in a couple of years from now, young all-rounder Abhishek Sharma has surely been ticking the right boxes and taking giant strides.

After being a part of the then-Delhi Daredevils outfit, where he got limited opportunities, he was traded to Sunrisers Hyderabad. At the moment, Ravindra Jadeja-like all-rounder feels more secured about his role and position in the side.

With Yuvraj Singh as his mentor, guide, and idol; the hard-hitting left-handed batsman now wants to work on his fitness to be ready to stake a claim for the senior team and Virat Kohli is his role model in that aspect. During a chat with CricketCountry, the SRH all-rounder talks about his stint in the franchise, Rashid Khan’s influence, and the difference between Kane Williamson and David Warner as leaders. He also speaks of how VVS Laxman and Tom Moody help him with the right set of advice.

Here are the Excerpts of the interview…

What inspired you to take up cricket?

It was my father, he had an academy and that was the inspiration to take to the sport.

Your experience at the Delhi camp compared to your ongoing stint at the Hyderabad franchise in IPL?

A young player always looks for opportunities. At Delhi, I got to play the last few games of the season and was traded the following season to Hyderabad. That does not do any good to the confidence of a young player. At Hyderabad, I am hoping for more opportunities, maybe at the top of the order. I have also opened in domestic cricket and would not mind the chance to do the same for Hyderabad if the opportunity is presented.

Rashid Khan’s influence at the Hyderbad camp…

Rashid bhai has taught me a lot of variations. He is a great mentor to have. Rashid believes in my abilities and asks me to push myself.

Difference between David Warner and Kane Williamson as leaders…

Both are world-class cricketers and hence to be playing alongside them is an honour for me. While Williamson is ready to give freedom to his bowlers, Warner will share his own plan first and then ask you for a suggestion.

Can SRH, who are languishing at the bottom of the table, make a comeback?

Hopefully, the forced break will help. Not only will it help us recharge our batteries, but also help us to start afresh. The break could work in our favour.

Laxman and Tom Moody’s influence at the SRH camp…

The two of them have been extremely helpful. Not only do they show confidence in my abilities, but are also up for a suggestion, which is great – considering their stature.

Your batting idol…

Without a doubt, Yuvraj Singh. He is a legend. He has been guiding me recently as well. We work as a team and hopefully, the returns would come shortly.

Who is the cricketer you identify yourself with?

Maybe Ravindra Jadeja. He is good with the bat and chips in with the ball as well.

How soon do you see yourself wear the blues?

Two years, that is the target. Hopefully, if I work on my fitness and skill – that will happen.