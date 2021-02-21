TAS vs QUN Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Hints Australia One Day Cup Match 2: Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s Tasmania vs Queensland at Blacktown International Sportspark, Sydney at 04:30 AM IST February 22 Monday

TAS vs QUN Dream11 Team Predictions Australia One Day Cup

Tasmania vs Queensland Dream11 Team Prediction Australia One Day Cup Online Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s TAS vs QUN at Allan Border Field: In another exciting match of Australia One Day Cup 2021, Tasmania vs Queensland at the Blacktown International Sportspark, Sydney on Sunday. The Australia One Day Cup TAS vs QUN match will start at 04:30 PM IST February 20. Tim Paine’s Tasmania will take on the Usman Khawaja’ Queensland in an exciting match. Here is the Australia One Day Cup Dream11 Team Prediction ODD Dream11 Guru Tips and TAS vs QUN Dream11 Team Prediction, TAS vs QUN Fantasy Cricket Prediction ODD game, TAS vs QUN Probable XIs Australia One Day Cup, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Tasmania vs Queensland, Fantasy Playing Tips Australia One Day Cup.

TOSS: The Australia One Day Cup toss between Tasmania vs Queensland will take place at 4 AM IST February 22.

Time: 04:30 AM IST

Venue: Blacktown International Sportspark

TAS vs QUN My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper Tim Paine

Batters Matt Renshaw, Usman Khawaja (VC), Caleb Jewell, Jake Doran, Jordan Silk

All-Rounders Marnus Labuschagne (C), Jack Wildermuth

Bowlers Mark Steketee, Nathan Ellis, Sam Rainbird

TAS vs QUN Probable Playing XIs

Queensland: Joe Burns, Sam Heazlett, Usman Khawaja (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Matt Renshaw, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Jack Wildermuth, Matthew Kuhnemann, Xavier Bartlett, Mark Steketee, Billy Stanlake

Tasmania: Jordan Silk, Mac Wright, Caleb Jewell, Jake Doran, Tim Paine (c & wk), Mitchell Owen, Beau Webster, Jackson Bird, Nathan Ellis, Alex Pyecroft, Sam Rainbird

TAS vs QUN Squads

Queensland: Joe Burns, Sam Heazlett, Usman Khawaja (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Matt Renshaw, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Jack Wildermuth, Matthew Kuhnemann, Xavier Bartlett, Mark Steketee, Billy Stanlake, Brendan Doggett

Tasmania: Jordan Silk, Mac Wright, Caleb Jewell, Jake Doran, Tim Paine (c & wk), Mitchell Owen, Beau Webster, Jackson Bird, Nathan Ellis, Alex Pyecroft, Sam Rainbird, Tom Andrews

Check Dream11 Prediction/ TAS Dream11 Team/ QUN Dream11 Team/ Tasmania vs Queensland Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Australia One Day Cup/ Online Cricket Tips and more.